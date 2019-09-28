Corbyn: Interim government 'more likely every day'
Jeremy Corbyn says emergency government 'more likely every day'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to speculation that opposition parties will try to form an emergency government in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour leader told reporters he is ready to become an interim prime minister.

He said he had a "productive meeting" with other opposition parties on Thursday, reiterating that their priority was preventing a no-deal Brexit.

