Corbyn on Stormont, the backstop and a border poll

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour leader on Stormont, the backstop and Irish border poll
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said there was a "misunderstanding" when he spoke about the Irish border backstop after Brexit.
He said he originally supported the plan for the backstop but gave the impression he was against it.
"It was a bit of a misunderstanding in my use of language to be quite honest," he said.
In an interview with BBC News NI, he also spoke about the Stormont deadlock and the prospect of a Irish border poll.
19 Sep 2019
