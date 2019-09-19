Corbyn on Stormont, the backstop and a border poll

Video

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said there was a "misunderstanding" when he spoke about the Irish border backstop after Brexit.

He said he originally supported the plan for the backstop but gave the impression he was against it.

"It was a bit of a misunderstanding in my use of language to be quite honest," he said.

In an interview with BBC News NI, he also spoke about the Stormont deadlock and the prospect of a Irish border poll.