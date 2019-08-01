Media player
Would unionists back a united Ireland?
Northern Ireland staying inside the UK has traditionally had overwhelming support among Protestants.
But there has been speculation that the Brexit vote has made Irish unity a more attractive option to voters who would have previously described themselves as unionists.
BBC News NI spoke to unionists from different backgrounds to see whether they shared that view.
01 Aug 2019
