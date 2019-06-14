The transformation of a Belfast wasteland
Sirocco Works development in Belfast gets green light

A multi-million pound project to regenerate the former Sirocco Works site in east Belfast has been given the go-ahead.

The Belfast Waterside scheme will include office space, homes, a creative hub and a hotel.

The 16 acre site on the banks of the River Lagan has been derelict for a decade.

Belfast City Council's Planning Committee approved the plans on Thursday night.

