Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European elections: Long, Dodds and Anderson elected
Three women have been elected to represent Northern Ireland in the European Parliament - the DUP's Diane Dodds, Alliance leader Naomi Long and Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson.
All three of them spoke at the end of the count, setting out their different interpretations of what the vote means for Brexit.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-48427905/european-elections-long-dodds-and-anderson-electedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window