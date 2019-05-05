What happened in the NI council elections?

Media player
NI council elections: Big gains, celebrations and pain
Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 462 people to sit on Northern Ireland's 11 councils.
The results have been confirmed after the votes were counted across Friday and Saturday.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin remain the biggest parties.
But it was the Alliance Party and other smaller parties and independents that made gains.
Watch our round-up of all of the highlights from the elections.
Read more here: Alliance breaks new ground in NI poll
Video by Iain McDowell
05 May 2019
