What happened in the NI council elections?

Video

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 462 people to sit on Northern Ireland's 11 councils.

The results have been confirmed after the votes were counted across Friday and Saturday.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin remain the biggest parties.

But it was the Alliance Party and other smaller parties and independents that made gains.

Watch our round-up of all of the highlights from the elections.

Read more here: Alliance breaks new ground in NI poll

Video by Iain McDowell