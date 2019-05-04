Veteran socialist McCann back in politics

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI council elections: Veteran Eamonn McCann back in politics
Veteran socialist Eamonn McCann has returned to politics, two years after losing his seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The People Before Profit man was elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council on Saturday.
He said his party's performance in the Northern Ireland council elections showed that there is an appetite for politicians who want to represent "the interests of all the people at the bottom of society".
04 May 2019
