NI council elections: UUP 'will keep fighting' despite losses
The Ulster Unionists will keep fighting in spite of losing seats in the elections to Northern Ireland councils, party leader Robin Swann has said.
The results from Friday's counts were difficult for the party, with its vote looking poorer that at the 2014 polls.
But Mr Swann said there would "always" be a space for his party to occupy.
04 May 2019
