Voters' message is for equality, says Sinn Féin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NI council elections: Sinn Féin says voters want equality

Voters in Northern Ireland's council elections have sent a message that they want equality, according to the Sinn Féin leader.

Mary Lou McDonald also said the electorate had also shown the political stalemate at Stormont was "unacceptable".

  • 03 May 2019