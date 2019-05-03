Media player
NI council elections: Gay DUP councillor 'joined party for union'
Gay Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor Alison Bennington joined the party because of its support for the union, Arlene Foster has said.
Ms Bennington secured a seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Friday.
She became the first openly-gay person to be elected for the DUP.
03 May 2019
