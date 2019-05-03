Openly-gay DUP council candidate elected
The first-openly gay candidate to stand in an election for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has won a council seat.

Alison Bennington gained 856 first preference votes and was elected on the sixth count to secure a seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The DUP has a long history of opposing same-sex marriage.

  • 03 May 2019