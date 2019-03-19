Media player
'She had such a unique smile'
A friend of Lauren Bullock, who died after a crush at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has paid tribute to her.
Cora McKay said she would always cherish the memories of the time she spent with Lauren.
The 17-year-old died following the incident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick's Day, along with Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie.
19 Mar 2019
