DUP 'could back' time-limited border backstop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: DUP could back deal with time-limited backstop
The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has told the BBC that his party could back Theresa May’s Brexit deal if the EU agreed to a time-limit on the Irish border backstop.
The East Antrim MP said: "The nature of the time limit would be very important - it can’t be a long time in the distance."
He also said he had not had any indication of an agreement of that sort emerging in Brussels yet.
He added that he believes the UK’s negotiating position has been disadvantaged by potentially taking a no-deal withdrawal off the table.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-47402593/brexit-dup-could-back-deal-with-time-limited-backstopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window