Brexit: 'Real anxieties' over Brexit deal changes
Theresa May has accepted that her intention to change her Brexit deal has caused "real anxieties" in Northern Ireland.
Speaking in Belfast on Tuesday, the prime minister said she was "determined" to find a solution to the Irish border problem that MPs could support.
She also vowed that Northern Ireland would not have to rely on the EU to prevent a hard Irish border.
"The UK government will not let that happen - I will not let that happen," she added.
05 Feb 2019
