'EU must be realistic on Brexit backstop'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: EU must be realistic on backstop, says Foster

EU leaders must be realistic if the main sticking point in Brexit - the Irish border issue - is to be resolved, Arlene Foster has said.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said Brussels "must be willing to engage" on the matter.

She warned that if that did not happen it would lead to the UK and the EU separating without a deal.

  • 05 Feb 2019