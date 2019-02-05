'EU must be realistic on Brexit backstop'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: EU must be realistic on backstop, says Foster
EU leaders must be realistic if the main sticking point in Brexit - the Irish border issue - is to be resolved, Arlene Foster has said.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said Brussels "must be willing to engage" on the matter.
She warned that if that did not happen it would lead to the UK and the EU separating without a deal.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-47134478/brexit-eu-must-be-realistic-on-backstop-says-fosterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window