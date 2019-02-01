'Clinton role paved way for IRA ceasefire'

Video

Sinn Féin's former president has said the IRA ceasefire would not have happened without an intervention by the then US president Bill Clinton 25 years ago.

Gerry Adams said President Clinton's decision to allow him to travel to America in 1994 helped to pave the way for the IRA truce seven months later.

The decision was made against the advice of the UK government.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the controversial visit, Mr Adams said: "The visa granting was pivotal."