'Media trying to divide DUP and businesses'

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between her party and Northern Ireland businesses over Brexit.

She was speaking after meeting business leaders on Monday to discuss the draft EU withdrawal deal.

Prominent business and farming groups in Northern Ireland have urged the DUP to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement.

But DUP MP Sammy Wilson said last week that firms that supported it were government "puppets".