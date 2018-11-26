Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Media 'trying to divide' DUP and businesses
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has accused the media of trying to drive a wedge between her party and Northern Ireland businesses over Brexit.
She was speaking after meeting business leaders on Monday to discuss the draft EU withdrawal deal.
Prominent business and farming groups in Northern Ireland have urged the DUP to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement.
But DUP MP Sammy Wilson said last week that firms that supported it were government "puppets".
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-46341465/brexit-media-trying-to-divide-dup-and-businessesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window