Recall petition: North Antrim's unshakable Paisley legacy
Voters in North Antrim were given the chance to sack long-standing MP, Ian Paisley after a high-profile scandal.
But not enough constituents signed the petition, meaning the seemingly unshakable legacy of the Paisley family continues.
20 Sep 2018
