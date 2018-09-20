The House of Paisley
Recall petition: North Antrim's unshakable Paisley legacy

Voters in North Antrim were given the chance to sack long-standing MP, Ian Paisley after a high-profile scandal.

But not enough constituents signed the petition, meaning the seemingly unshakable legacy of the Paisley family continues.

