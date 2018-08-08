The seven-year-old stick fighting champ

Media player
Dundonald girl becomes stick fighting world champion
Kirsten Brockbank, from Dundonald, explains the secret behind her gold medal at the Stick Fighting World Championships in Portugal.
"I just like waving a stick around and hitting other people with it."
08 Aug 2018
