'Nobody to speak up for them' - Anna Lo
Questions have been raised about whether a Stormont scheme set up to aid ethnic minority communities is serving its purpose.

Several groups that applied to the Minority Ethnic Development Fund (MEDF) have been told they have lost some funding this year.

Former MLA Anna Lo said the application process needed to be more transparent.

  • 16 Jul 2018