'We're really panicking here' - Concerns over minority ethnic fund money
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Concerns over minority ethnic fund

Questions have been raised about whether a Stormont scheme set up to aid ethnic minority communities is serving its purpose.

Several groups that applied to the Minority Ethnic Development Fund (MEDF) have been told they have lost some funding this year.

The executive office said funding "is not reserved exclusively to minority ethnic organisations".

Nicras chairman Justin Kouame said his organisation would struggle to cope as money would now be tight.

  • 16 Jul 2018