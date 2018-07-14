'I'd like them to sit down and explain'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gerry Adams calls on home attackers to meet him

Sinn Féin's former leader Gerry Adams issues a direct appeal to those responsible for throwing explosive devices at his house in Belfast.

Police believe they were large commercial fireworks, which they say are capable of causing serious injury and damage to property.

An attack was also launched on the Belfast home of Bobby Storey, a senior Sinn Féin figure and former member of the Provisional IRA.

  • 14 Jul 2018