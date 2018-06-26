The DUP-Tory deal one year on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The DUP-Tory deal: A guide one year on
Tuesday 26 June marks one year since Theresa May's Conservatives did a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to keep the government afloat.
It is known as a confidence and supply arrangement, meaning the government agreed to give the DUP money in exchange for support on certain issues.
Here's a guide to how it unfolded and how it has been working for the past 12 months.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-44605261/the-dup-tory-deal-a-guide-one-year-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window