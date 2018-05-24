Corbyn and a border poll

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn 'would not stand in way' of border poll
Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that if he was prime minister, the UK government would take a neutral position in any border poll campaign.
The Labour leader said he was not asking for or advocating a border poll, but would ensure the Good Friday Agreement was implemented "to the letter".
Mr Corbyn is on his first trip to NI since becoming Labour leader.
24 May 2018
