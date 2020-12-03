Santa's Grotto may be out of action, but children on Racecourse Drive in Londonderry are enjoying a winter wonderland right on their doorstep.

The street, in which almost every house is adorned in fairly lights, has been temporarily renamed Christmas Drive.

It comes after parents got together during lockdown in March to ensure the young people were not disappointed by a socially distant festive season in which the usual events and activities would be cancelled due to Covid-19.