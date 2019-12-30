GAA has 'given me a new lease of life'

Video

Ballinascreen is one of nearly 60 clubs in Northern Ireland with a Mothers and Others side. There are currently 319 registered teams across the island of Ireland.

The scheme is growing in popularity year-on-year: 89 new teams have registered in 2019.

The team is made up of women who stopped playing Gaelic football when they were younger but also those who have no experience of the sport.

"We have ladies here who have had a lapse of a few years but we also have women coming down who never played," Ms Watson said.

"The girls who have played before teach some of the new players, we all encourage each other to get on.

"It's given me a new lease of life. You can't wait for Friday night to come."

Video Journalist: Áine O'Donnell