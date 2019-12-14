Toy swap makes second-hand Christmas 'special'

Video

A Londonderry mother has organised a Christmas toy swap to help low-income families cut costs and waste.

Single parent Catherine Pollock's idea allowed families to donate toys their children no longer played with so they could be cherished by another child.

"Toys are wrapped in plastic, in cardboard boxes, they come in a plastic bag - if you get them delivered in the post they're wrapped in more plastic," she said.

Last year she vowed to get all of her child's Christmas presents from "pre-loved" sources.

Having arranged the swap at Longtower Youth Club in November, she considered the event to be a success.

