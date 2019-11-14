Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Waiting lists: Woman worried she will 'go blind' before she gets cataract surgery
A Londonderry woman on a cataract surgery waiting list has said she fears she will go blind before getting treatment.
Dianne Thomas, 49, was diagnosed with the eye condition in February and referred to an ophthalmic specialist.
The support worker waited until October to see a consultant who said it "could be a year to 18 months" before surgery.
14 Nov 2019
