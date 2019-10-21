A dramatic day on the hill

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abortion law: Stormont's future needs 'serious consideration'
A last-ditch attempt at the Stormont assembly to stop abortion legislation change in Northern Ireland has failed, with the law set to change at midnight.
Unionist parties, who oppose the law's liberalisation, triggered the assembly's recall with a petition.
But politicians were told they could not do any business until a speaker was elected with cross-community backing.
That became impossible when the nationalist SDLP left the chamber.
Here's how the day unfolded.
Read more: NI parties fail in bid to stop abortion law change
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-foyle-west-50129608/abortion-law-stormont-s-future-needs-serious-considerationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window