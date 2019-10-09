Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Londonderry gun attack: 'He could have been easily shot dead'
Police are treating a gun attack in the Waterside area of Londonderry as attempted murder.
Gerald Deehan, 58, said his family was fortunate to be alive after two masked men entered their Margaret Street home on Tuesday night.
Mr Deehan said shots were fired at him and his son Ryan, 30, who is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the foot.
The family say they were targeted for speaking out against drug dealers.
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-foyle-west-49993861/londonderry-gun-attack-he-could-have-been-easily-shot-deadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window