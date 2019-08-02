Video

Hundreds of people turned out to the unveiling of a monument to the Springtown Camp in Londonderry on Thursday.

The camp used to be a US naval base before locals squatted in the Nissen huts which had no water, electricity or heating.

Willie Deery, a former resident, said: "My lasting impression of Springtown Camp was of our mothers."

The celebration of mothers continued as daughters and granddaughters of the group Mothers of Springtown Camp re-enacted a photograph of them protesting at the Guildhall back in 1959.

