Rewire is a youth festival with a difference.

It has been organised by young people, for young people.

Youth 19 is an initiative set up by Derry City and Strabane District Council and has organised hundreds of events over a 12-day period.

Young people from the ages of 12 to 24 can take part in everything from film screenings and gigs, to skateboarding and circus skills.

The festival also gives opportunities to local young people- whether fashion designers, or up-and-coming bands - to show off their talents.