Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yacht race Derry duo return home
Conall Morrison, 35, and 24-year-old Roseann McGlinchey have been sailing across the Atlantic from New York as part of the Clipper Round the World race.
They are expected to arrive on the River Foyle in the coming days, just in time for the Foyle Maritime Festival.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-foyle-west-44746114/yacht-race-derry-duo-return-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window