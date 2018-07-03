Media player
Silent Testimony: Reflecting on loss through art
The touring exhibition by renowned Belfast-based portrait artist Colin Davidson reflects on people's experience of loss during The Troubles.
Mo Norton lost her brother in an IRA bombing 44 years ago.
She was one of the 18 people painted by Colin Davidson for his Silent Testimony exhibition.
03 Jul 2018
