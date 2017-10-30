100-year-old 'won't be cowed' by burglary
Pat Gillespie, 100, will not let robbers 'get him down'

A 100-year-old man who was held down by three masked men as they burgled his County Tyrone home said he will not live in fear after the robbery.

Pat Gillespie, who still regularly rides bikes around his home town of Strabane, told BBC News NI he was determined not to "let anyone get me down".

