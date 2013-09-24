Puffin Rock characters make friends and hunt for food across the Irish island
Derry studio to make Puffin Rock cartoon for top TV network

A new animation studio will be set up in Londonderry to produce a cartoon for one of the world's top children's TV networks.

Derry-based animation firm Dog Ears have signed a deal with Nickelodeon to produce Puffin Rock, which will be made into a TV series.

Teresa Craig reports.

  • 24 Sep 2013