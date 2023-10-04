The Earl of Shaftesbury, who owns the bed and soil of Lough Neagh has said he is still willing to sell it but won't give it away for free.

The ownership has been in the Earl of Shaftesbury's estate since the 1800s.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Tara Mills, he said that if he was going to get into a conversation about ownership he would like to be treated as any other business owner.

