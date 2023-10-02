'School is meant to be a safe environment'

A family are seeking further answers about head injuries sustained by their disabled daughter while at school.

Katie Mitchell has severe autism, learning difficulties and attends CEARA School in Lurgan.

The 18-year-old was recorded by staff as banging her head off the ground 10 to 20 times over a period of one to two minutes.

Her family say they have concerns about the safeguarding procedures in place at the school.

A spokesperson for CEARA School said: "We cannot comment on individual incidents. However, we can assure parents that our school has robust safeguarding policies and procedures which were followed on this occasion."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken