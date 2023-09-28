The Fire and Rescue Service says a woman was rescued from a fast flowing river with just seconds to spare during Storm Agnes.

The woman was trapped in her car after it became stranded in a ford along the River Moyola outside Draperstown.

Fire crews brought her to safety using a ladder dropped from a bridge onto the roof of the car.

The driver was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and treated for hypothermia and shock.

Jonathan Tate from NIFRS said: "We’re only talking a few seconds before this lady could have possibly not made it out of that car."