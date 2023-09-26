Parents and community leaders in a County Antrim village have voiced concerns about the closure of a local primary school.

The governors of Straid Primary School have expressed "disappointment and sadness" that it is to close after almost 200 years.

Mark Browne, the permanent secretary at the Department of Education (DE), turned down Straid Primary's bid to transform to an integrated school.

He said it was unsustainable and should close in 2024.

Read more on this story.