The cousin of a teenager shot dead in 1972 during a military operation in Londonderry has said he will never forget the incident.

Daniel Hegarty was killed as the Army attempted to reclaim "no-go areas" set up by republican paramilitaries in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

His cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 16, was wounded in the same incident.

A former soldier accused of killing a Londonderry teenager more than 50 years ago has died.