Just weeks after the sudden death of her 20-year-old daughter, a bereaved mother has spoken out to warn other families about the dangers of taking high-strength street drugs.

Andrea Logue, from Strabane, County Tyrone, was one of two young people in Northern Ireland who died on 12 August after suspected drug taking.

Her mother Amanda Logue released a photo of Andrea receiving life-support in hospital before her death, in the hope it will stop people experimenting with unprescribed medication.

