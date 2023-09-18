The owner of a new grocery store in Belfast has said he will not open his shop as planned after the premises was targeted repeatedly in racist attacks.

Ahmad Alkhamran's was due to open on the Donegall Road next week, but it was badly damaged by arson on Sunday night.

The businessman, who had saved up to open the store after fleeing the civil war in Syrian seven years ago, has said he believes love will overcome racist hatred.

He now plans to move his business to a different area.

