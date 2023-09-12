Former billionaire businessman Seán Quinn has said his family had doubts if he had been involved in abducting and torturing an ex-colleague.

Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was kidnapped in September 2019 and seriously assaulted.

He was found 22 miles away on a road in County Cavan and taken to hospital.

Three men were jailed for the attack.

Mr Quinn told BBC News NI there was no "scintilla of evidence" that he had any "hand, act or part in it".

However, he said some of his own family questioned him.

"After Kevin Lunney was abducted… the air got very contaminated and even some of my own family - my brother and sisters and some of my kids - were saying, 'Daddy were you involved?'," Mr Quinn said.

The businessman was once Ireland's richest man, but was stripped of his business empire after a disastrous bet on shares in Anglo Irish Bank.

