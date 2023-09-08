'Try stay calm and don't overreact'

What started off as a bit of flirting on Snapchat ended in an ultimatum for Nathan McErlean - either he could pay thousands of pounds or have his explicit photos posted on social media.

Last year the 25-year-old postman from Northern Ireland became a victim of sextortion, a form of blackmail where people are persuaded into sending intimate images of themselves, usually to people online.

Criminals then threaten to share those images as part of the blackmail.

Nathan decided to speak out to tell others who might find themselves in a similar situation that "it's not the end of the world".