Northern Ireland's Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, has left the Policing Board headquarters after a six-hour emergency meeting, telling reporters: "I'm not resigning."

Pressure had been mounting on Mr Byrne to step down, with unionist parties describing his position as untenable following a number of recent controversies.

The latest was on Tuesday, when a court ruled that two junior police officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event.

