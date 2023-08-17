Carolyn Patty, 80, works 30 hours a week in Loughview Fold in Holywood, County Down, and is thriving in the role.

Carolyn, who is a widow, says she loves coming to work, helped by having good staff and a manager to support her.

She is fond of group activities such as balloon tennis and armchair fishing, and says she likes to encourage the residents to talk.

"Older people continue to need stimulation and laughing releases endorphins which makes them feel better - even for a little while," Carolyn added.

