About 26,000 Northern Ireland pupils received their A-level and AS-level grades on Thursday, as well as those getting results for vocational qualifications, such as BTecs.

The overall results showed a fall in the number of top grades - A*s and As - awarded compared to last year, although the proportion of top grades is still higher than before the Covid pandemic.

Regardless of how students did on Thursday, there was relief as a tense wait came to an end.

As one student put it: "Summer truly starts now."