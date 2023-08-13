"Five of us went over from the club and all of us won gold."

A junior kickboxing team from Lurgan, County Armagh, is celebrating after winning a total of 11 gold medals at the world kickboxing championship.

The young fighters, aged 9 to 16 years old, finished 10th on the leaderboard for medals out of more than 1,500 competitors from 150 countries, including adults.

BBC News NI visited the Fight Club NI team members at their training facility in an old mill.