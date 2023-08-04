Families of children entitled to free school meals face "challenges every single day" due to the axing of holiday food payments.

That is according to a parent of a child with special educational needs (SEN) who used to receive the payment.

Department of Education (DE) analysis found that cutting the "holiday hunger" grant has a disproportionate impact on disabled children.

The school holiday food grant ended in March 2023 to save money.

The grant of £27 per child each fortnight was to help families of more than 93,000 pupils entitled to free school meals with the cost of feeding them during school holidays.